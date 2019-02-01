Pilgrim's Pride latest company to recall chicken products over rubber contamination

(Reuters) - Pilgrim’s Pride Corp is recalling about 60,000 pounds of chicken products due to possible rubber contamination, a U.S. public health watchdog said on Friday, making it the third American meat producer in less than a week to recall chicken products.

Shares of the Greeley, Colorado-based company fell 1.18 percent to $20.05 following the news on Friday.

A few days ago Tyson Foods Inc, the No.1 U.S. meat processor, and Perdue Foods together recalled about 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets. Tyson recalled 36,000 pounds of nuggets sold under the White Meat Panko chicken nuggets as they were contaminated with rubber.

Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling about 60,000 pounds of breaded chicken, including popcorn style chicken breast chunk fritters with rib, produced on Jan.4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The issue came to light on Wednesday when an employee at Publix Super Markets in Florida told the company about a consumer complaint regarding white rubber in the products, FSIS said in a release here

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the popcorn style chicken, the FSIS said.