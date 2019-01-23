Bill Thompson re-joining Pimco, named chairman emeritus

(Reuters) - William “Bill” Thompson will be re-joining Pacific Investment Management Co in an advisory capacity in the role of chairman emeritus, the firm said on Wednesday.

Thompson served as Pimco’s chief executive from 1993-2009. In his new role, Thompson will be a strategic adviser to Pimco Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Roman, Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn and members of the firm’s global leadership team. He will also support some key client relationships.

During Thompson’s previous tenure at Pimco, he led the firm through significant growth and success, expanding Pimco’s presence from one office and 125 employees with $40 billion in assets under management, to nine offices around the world, more than 1000 employees and $840 billion of client assets.

This key period for Pimco laid the foundation for where the firm stands today – with more than 2,500 employees in 14 global offices managing $1.66 trillion in assets.

Thompson said in a statement: “While the challenges facing active investment managers have changed since I was last at Pimco, the firm’s unwavering commitment to clients, investment performance and employee excellence has remained core to its values.”