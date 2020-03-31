Technology News
March 31, 2020

China's Pinduoduo raises $1.1 billion in share placement amid volatile markets

FILE PHOTO: People are seen at their desks at the headquarters of Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo in Shanghai, China July 25, 2018. Picture taken July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) said on Tuesday that it had raised $1.1 billion in a private share placement, bolstering its ability to finance growth, despite recent market volatility.

Undeterred by a coronavirus epidemic that has cast a shadow over the global economy and rocked financial markets around the world, Nasdaq-listed Pinduoduo has secured several long-term investors for the deal.

The fast-growing company has issued new shares to the investors, which represented about 2.8% of its enlarged share capital. It looks to close the transaction in early April, according to its statement.

Reporting by Julie Zhu, editing by Louise Heavens

