China's Pinduoduo reports bigger operating loss

FILE PHOTO: The Pinduoduo logo is seen in this illustration photo taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - China’s Pinduoduo Inc (PDD.O) reported a bigger operating loss on Friday, as the e-commerce company incurred higher costs to maintain its cloud services and call center operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell nearly 13% to $84.78 in trading before the bell.

China, which currently has under a thousand active COVID-19 cases, has largely emerged out of coronavirus-induced lockdowns but demand is still picking up in many sectors.

The company’s operating loss widened to 1.64 billion yuan from 1.49 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue surged about 67% to 12.19 billion yuan ($1.76 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 6.9131 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

