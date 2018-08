BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s markets regulator said on Wednesday it has asked Shanghai regulators to investigate online group discounter Pinduoduo Inc regarding media reports about counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements on the platform.

FILE PHOTO: A display at the Nasdaq Market Site shows a message after Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was listed on the Nasdaq exchange in Times Square in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The regulators will deal seriously with any illegal practices found on the platform, the State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.