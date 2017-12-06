FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Ping An takes 5 percent stake in HSBC via Stock Connect
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
Business
Winter holiday travel forecast to give U.S. airlines needed boost
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 6, 2017 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Ping An takes 5 percent stake in HSBC via Stock Connect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has built up a 5 percent stake in HSBC (HSBA.L), it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, making it a ‘significant investor’ in Europe’s biggest bank.

FILE PHOTO - A woman rides a bicycle carrying her child past a car bearing the company logo of Ping An Insurance, in Hefei, Anhui province January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Ping An said the investment is a financial one based on the bank’s strong performance and track record of paying dividends.

The investment represents a reversal in the historical relationship between the two financial firms. HSBC in 2012 sold its $9.38 billion stake in Ping An to a conglomerate controlled by Thailand’s then-richest man Dhanin Chearavanont.

Ping An said it build up its 5 percent stake in HSBC by buying its Hong Kong-listed shares via the Stock Connect program which allows mainland Chinese companies to buy Hong Kong shares, and vice versa.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.