China's Ping An full-year profit beats on life insurance growth

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China’s largest insurer by market value, on Tuesday posted a forecast-beating 20.6 percent jump in annual net profit, boosted by strong growth in its life and health insurance business.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers by regulators, earned 107.4 billion yuan ($16.01 billion) in 2018. That compared with the 101 billion yuan Refinitiv-compiled SmartEstimate, which is weighted in favor of the more accurate analysts.

The result underlines strength in Ping An’s business versus smaller players at a time of increased scrutiny of insurers’ use of leverage which has seen some being punished for risky practices. China’s former chief insurance regulator has also been under investigation since 2017 with graft charges.

China Life Insurance Co, Ping An’s main competitor in the domestic insurance market, warned in January that its 2018 net profit would fall 50-70 percent.

Boosting Ping An’s bottom line was the strong performance of its life and health insurance business, where net profit for the year jumped by 62 percent to 57.9 billion yuan from a year earlier.

The company’s gross written premiums grew 19 percent to 719.6 billion yuan.

The number of retail customers grew 11 percent, hitting 184 million, with each customer holding 2.53 contracts on average, up 9 percent.

Ping An is the controlling shareholder of Ping An Bank Co Ltd, which last week said it recorded a 7 percent rise in annual net profit at 24.8 billion yuan.

Ping An Insurance’s Hong Kong shares closed up 2.1 percent on Tuesday at HK$82.7 before the results were announced, in a broader market that ended 1.46 percent higher.

($1 = 6.7094 Chinese yuan)