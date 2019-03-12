China's Ping An Insurance annual profit jumps 20.6 percent, above estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China’s largest insurer by market value, posted on Tuesday a forecast-beating 20.6 percent jump in annual net profit, boosted by strong growth in its life and health insurance business.

Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers by regulators, made a net profit of 107.4 billion yuan ($16.01 billion) in the year ended December 2018. That compared with the 101 billion yuan Refinitiv-compiled SmartEstimate, which are weighted in favor of the more accurate analysts.

($1 = 6.7094 Chinese yuan renminbi)