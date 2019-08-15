Ping An Insurance logs strongest first-half profit growth in over a decade

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Ping An Insurance is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China (601318.SS) (2318.HK), the country’s largest insurer by market value, posted a 68.1% jump in first-half net profit, the fastest pace of growth in more than a decade, on a rise in retail customers.

Ping An, the only Asian insurer deemed globally systemically important by regulators, said on Thursday that its net profit was 97.68 billion yuan ($13.90 billion) for the six months to June, versus 58.1 billion yuan a year earlier, a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange shows.

That marks the fastest half-year profit growth since at least 2007, calculations based on Refinitiv data show.

“Customer development yielded strong results,” the insurer said in its statement, adding it welcomed 20.09 million new customers in the first half.

Ping An’s gross written premiums rose 9.4% to 446.48 billion yuan, versus 408.19 billion yuan a year earlier.

Trading volume for Ping An-backed Lufax’s wealth management products in the first half was down 47.3%.

Last month, Reuters reported that Lufax, China’s largest online wealth management platform, plans to exit its once-core peer-to-peer lending business.