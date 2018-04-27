Ping An healthcare unit prices HK IPO at top of range, raises $1.1 billion: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An’s Good Doctor online healthcare platform has raised $1.12 billion in its initial public offering, pricing its shares at the top of its range in Hong Kong’s largest new listing this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The company - full name Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co Ltd (1833.HK) - which operates China’s largest internet healthcare platform, also known as Ping An Good Doctor, priced 160 million shares at the top of a HK$50.80–$54.80 range, they said.

Hong Kong will implement new listing rules from Monday April 30 to attract more so-called new economy companies, mainly in the technology and biotech sectors, as part of efforts to compete with New York.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media. A Ping An Group representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.