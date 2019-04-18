Pinterest raises $1.4 billion in IPO in sign of sustained demand after Lyft struggles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pinterest Inc said on Wednesday it raised around $1.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), fetching a roughly $12.66 billion valuation, above its expectations.

A Pinterest Pin made of a LEGO installation is seen in this undated photo taken at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. released on April 16, 2019. Courtesy Pinterest/Handout via REUTERS

Pinterest, the online scrapbook where users save ideas for clothes, décor and recipes, said it priced its initial public offering at $19 per share, above its $15-$17 target range.

Its performance will be a key test of the tech IPO market after the stock market debut of ride-hailing start-up Lyft Inc at the end of last month.

Lyft shares have dropped around 17 percent from its IPO price, raising concerns about bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc when it prices it IPO next month.

A key difference between Pinterest and Lyft however were their valuation expectations. Lyft was seeking a valuation of up to $24.3 billion in its IPO, higher than the $15 billion valuation it attained in its latest private fundraising round in 2018.

Before the IPO, Pinterest had been weighing a valuation at or near its last private fundraising in 2017, when it was valued at $12.3 billion.

Lyft’s losses last year at $911 million also dwarfed the $63 million loss of Pinterest.

In the IPO, Pinterest priced 75 million shares at $19 per share, above its $15-$17 target range and ending up attaining a higher valuation.

Pinterest is due to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol “PINS”.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, JPMorgan and Allen & Company are the lead underwriters on the Pinterest IPO.