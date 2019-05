FILE PHOTO: Screens display the company logo for Pinterest Inc. during the company's IPO on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc reported a 54% rise in revenue in its first quarterly earnings since going public, as the online scrapbook company added more users.

Global monthly active users in the quarter rose 22% to 291 million.

Total revenue rose to $201.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $131 million in the year earlier.