Business News
July 19, 2019 / 7:00 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

PepsiCo plans to acquire South Africa's Pioneer Foods

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S.-based beverage and snack maker PepsiCo (PEP.O) is planning to acquire South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group (PFGJ.J) for around $1.7 billion, the two companies said on Friday, as it targets expansion in Africa.

PepsiCo offered a cash consideration of 110 rand ($7.94) per Pioneer Foods ordinary share, a 56.5% premium as of July 12.

“This acquisition will help PepsiCo gain a solid beachhead for expansion into sub-Saharan Africa by boosting the company’s manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities, enabling scale and distribution,” PepsiCo said in a statement.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Jan Harvey

