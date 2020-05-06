Pioneer Natural Resources cuts spending again as oil slump bites

(Reuters) - Shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) increased its spending cuts and lowered its annual output target on Wednesday, as oil prices slumped owing to excess supply and a plunge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company now expects 2020 capital expenditure between $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion, down from its prior estimates of $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion.

Shale producers have been forced to cut expenses and shore up cash as crude prices have slumped due to a month-long price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 spending by nearly 34%, or about $41.6 billion, from their original estimates, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The company’s production for the year is now expected to be between 341,000 to 359,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, about 11% lower from the midpoint of its previous estimates.

The forecast includes a voluntary cut of about 7,000 barrels of oil per day, Pioneer said.

The company’s net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $289 million, or $1.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $350 million or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.