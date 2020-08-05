U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources pitches plan for variable dividend

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) plans a variable dividend to be paid starting in 2022, Chief Executive Scott Sheffield said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Shale firms are searching for a way to reward shareholders after years of poor financial returns, and Pioneer is trying to carve out a new model for a volatile industry that is out of favor with investors.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) said on Tuesday it would pay a special dividend related to the sale of some of its shale assets, while top U.S. independent ConocoPhillips (COP.N) last week said it would consider a variable dividend or share buybacks on top of its regular dividend.

Pioneer’s variable dividend would be paid on top of its regular dividend, likely quarterly, though plans would be laid out next year, Sheffield said on an earnings call with analysts.

The board has not approved the idea but was having discussions, he said.

The Permian Basin producer does not plan share buybacks at any time, which Sheffield said do not work because they tend to be poorly timed.

The oil industry has “destroyed value whether growing too fast or buying stock at very high prices,” he said, adding that Pioneer aims for a “10%-plus total return” for shareholders.

Pioneer is looking at how other S&P 500 companies pay variable dividends, “but we do have a cyclical commodity business,” Sheffield said, adding, “it’s hard to predict what the commodity price is going to be.”

The variable dividend would be based on cash flow, he said.

The company expects output of about to 200,000 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter, and that it will increase production by about 5% per year starting in 2021.

Shares were up 3.7% at $103.24 in afternoon trading.