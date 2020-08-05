U.S. shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources, Devon pitch plans for variable dividend

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) and Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) plan a variable dividend, their chief executives said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo

Shale firms are searching for a way to reward shareholders after years of poor financial returns, and Pioneer’s CEO Scott Sheffield said it is trying to carve out a new model for a volatile industry that is out of favor with investors.

While Pioneer could start a variable dividend in 2022, Devon’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff Ritenour said it would look to add a variable dividend “as we move through the next couple of years and evaluate market conditions.”

On Tuesday it said it would pay a special dividend related to the sale of some of its shale assets, while top U.S. independent ConocoPhillips (COP.N) last week said it would consider a variable dividend or share buybacks on top of its regular dividend.

A shift toward variable dividends on top of regular dividends is likely to become “pervasive” among shale companies with stronger balance sheets as a way to convince investors that firms will not spend all their spare cash on drilling, said Matt Portillo, analyst with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

“It’s not going to be an immediate turnaround,” Portillo said. “We’ve seen over the last decade that promises have been made and broken. It’s a show-me-the-money situation.”

Pioneer’s variable dividend would be paid on top of its regular dividend, likely quarterly, though plans would be laid out next year, Sheffield said.

The board has not approved the idea but was having discussions, he said.

The Permian Basin producer does not plan share buybacks, which Sheffield said do not work because they tend to be poorly timed.

The oil industry has “destroyed value whether growing too fast or buying stock at very high prices,” he said. It is looking at how other S&P 500 companies pay variable dividends, Sheffield said.