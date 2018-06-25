FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 6:43 PM / in 16 minutes

ETP reopens Philly product pipeline, keeps another shut: notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners returned to service on Monday an 8-inch product pipeline that connects Point Breeze to Glen Riddle Junction in the Philadelphia region, the company told customers in a notice seen by Reuters.

A 12-inch pipeline along the similar route remains out of service, the company said, after a gasoline spill was found in a creek outside of Philadelphia on Friday.

ETP did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

