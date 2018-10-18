Fire forces evacuations near Chevron gas line in California

(Reuters) - A fire burning near a Chevron natural gas pipeline in Pittsburg, California, which led to the shutdown of that line, has forced the evacuation of about 4,000 people in the area, the local fire department said on Thursday.

“At around 8 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Chevron Pipe Line Company (CPL) was notified of a fire caused by an electrical power line falling which started a fire near our valve junction on the Northern California Gas Line,” Chevron Corp said in a statement.

CPL dispatched a field team to investigate and was working with local emergency officials to evacuate the area as a precautionary measure, it said.

“The fire is still burning,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CONFIRE) public information officer Steve Hill said, adding that about 4000 people from 1,400 houses were evacuated within a half-mile range of the incident.

Chevron is now preparing to purge the 12-inch pipeline, and once that is done safely, the fire department will work with Chevron officials to contain the blaze, Hill said.

While the fire has been relatively small, said Hill, the real problem was that it was burning inside a vault, very close to the 12-inch natural gas pipeline.