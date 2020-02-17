Natgas pipeline fire near Citgo's Corpus Christi refinery extinguished

(Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline fire that began on Monday morning near Citgo Petroleum Corp’s [PDVSAC.UL] 157,500-barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, was extinguished, the company said.

“At approximately 8:37 a.m. (local time), a pipeline owned by a third party caught fire outside the Citgo Refinery East Plant and was extinguished at 10:40 a.m. without injury,” it said in a statement, adding that the incident does not pose any threat to the community and employees.

Operations at Citgo’s Corpus Christi refinery were not immediately affected by the pipeline fire, sources familiar with plant operations said earlier.

Investigation is underway to determine who owns the natgas pipeline, a city spokesman said.