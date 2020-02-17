Natural gas line fire near Citgo's Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery extinguished

(Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline fire on Monday morning near Citgo Petroleum Corp’s [PDVSAC.UL] 157,500-barrel-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, was extinguished, the city of Corpus Christi said.

“Incident happened on Citgo’s property. ... Investigators are working to determine whose line it is,” a city spokesman said. He added he was not sure if there were any injuries.

Operations at Citgo’s Corpus Christi refinery were not immediately affected by the pipeline fire, said sources familiar with plant operations.