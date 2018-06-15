FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Southern Star natural gas pipeline catches fire in Kansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline operated by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc caught fire in a rural area of Kansas, the company said on Friday, adding that no injuries were reported.

The company declared force majeure on line segment 130 due to the incident, it said in a notice to its customers.

The impact of the fire, which occurred at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) in Harvey County, is currently being assessed, said Nathan Isbell, a Southern Star official.

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline [WILGAS.UL] includes a natural gas transmission system that is about 6,000 miles long and runs through the Midwest and mid-continent regions of the United States, according to the company’s website.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Paul Simao

