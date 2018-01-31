Tallgrass isolates Ohio pipeline segment after natgas release

(Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP said a segment of its 24-inch Seneca Lateral pipeline was isolated following an unexpected release of natural gas in Noble, County Ohio on Wednesday morning, and there were no injuries or evacuations.

The cause of the incident was being investigated, the company said.

“Many area residents reported an explosion and fire,” Noble County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

“There are multiple pipelines in the same footprint and several facilities in the area... all fires are out.”

“At approximately 2:30 Eastern time this morning (Jan 31), the Seneca Lateral experienced a natural gas release in a rural area between State Route 513 and State Route 379 in Noble, County Ohio,” TallGrass Energy spokesman Phyllis Hammond said in an email.

Companies that operate pipelines in the vicinity have shut their facilities as a precaution, said Chasity Schmelzenbach, director of Noble County Emergency Management Agency.