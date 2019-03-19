Energy Transfer says no sign yet of leak in fuel pipeline in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer said on Tuesday there were no early signs that its pipeline that carries fuel from central Pennsylvania to New York state is leaking.

Pennsylvania inspectors were investigating a possible leak on the Energy Transfer pipeline after responding to reports of an odor at a site just six miles west of Reading, Pennsylvania, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission (PUC).

Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Lisa Dillinger said on Tuesday there was “no indication at this time of any issue with the pipeline. The line is in service.”

The pipeline – identified as Sunoco line No. 12001 – is a 14-inch steel line used to transport petroleum products from Energy Transfer’s Montello terminal, near Reading, to Northumberland and other points in northern Pennsylvania and New York state, according to the PUC.

Investigators were on the scene to determine the source of the potential leak, the PUC said.