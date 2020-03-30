Colonial: Lifting fuel compliant with low RVP standards

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co on Monday said it has conducted a thorough review of the low Reid vapor pressure (RVP) and RBOB commingling waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Colonial’s system is lifting fuel only compliant with the low RVP standards at origin, the pipeline operator said.

Transition to the low RVP standard through downstream breakout tankage is currently scheduled for about April 15, barring any unforeseen shipper terminal containment issue, it said.

The EPA on Friday unveiled measures to help oil refineries cope with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, including waiving anti-smog requirements for gasoline. [nL1N2BK1SA]