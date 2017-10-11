Centurion says repairs to Oklahoma pipeline near completion after spill

(Reuters) - Repairs to the Centurion Pipeline in Oklahoma were expected to be completed on Wednesday, a day after a contractor ruptured the 70,000 barrel-per-day line and triggered a spill, the company said.

The line remains shut down as the operator repairs the damaged section, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. pipeline regulator.

Centurion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp, said it had contained the spill and was assisting with the cleanup.

A Plains All American Pipeline LP contractor hit the pipeline on Tuesday afternoon, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state’s public utilities regulator. Plains All American was not immediately available for comment.

Skinner said an unknown volume of oil spilled into a dry creek bed in northern Lincoln County, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude futures contract.