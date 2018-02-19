FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 6:26 PM / in a day

Cleanup underway after Centurion pipeline oil spill in Oklahoma: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A cleanup is underway after oil spilled into a pond from a pipeline that burst near a neighborhood in Yukon, Oklahoma, early on Sunday, media website news9.com reported.

The crude oil reportedly came from a pipeline owned by Centurion Pipeline, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Centurion said its personnel had responded to the incident and that the release had been contained, according to the report.

Centurion was not immediately available for further comment.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

