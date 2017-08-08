FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 7 days
Colonial allocates Cycle 46 shipments on distillate Line 20
August 8, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 7 days

Colonial allocates Cycle 46 shipments on distillate Line 20

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 46 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

Committed information will be available on Wednesday, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when the company pumps a sequence of in-season products. It pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

