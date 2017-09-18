FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colonial allocates Cycle 55 shipments on distillate Line 20
#Commodities
September 18, 2017 / 1:42 PM / a month ago

Colonial allocates Cycle 55 shipments on distillate Line 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] is allocating space for Cycle 55 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Monday.

Committed information will be available on Tuesday, the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The cycles are five-day periods when the company pumps a sequence of in-season products. It pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
