Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc on Friday said it has initiated a return- to-work plan at its Superior Terminal in Wisconsin and expects the terminal to resume normal operations by the end of the day.

While operations at the terminal continued during an explosion and fire at Husky Energy Inc’s Superior refinery on Thursday, Lines 1 and 6 are currently shut down, the company said.

Line 1 was shut down due to an inability to deliver product to a neighboring facility that had ceased operations during the incident, while Line 6 was shut down as a precautionary measure due to unrelated, downstream pressure alerts which have now been cleared, it added.

Superior Terminal serves as a hub for Enbridge’s mainline pipelines coming in from western Canada and western North Dakota, according to the company.