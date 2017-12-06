FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kinder Morgan gas pipeline explosion kills 2 in Illinois: fire dept
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kinder Morgan gas pipeline explosion kills 2 in Illinois: fire dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An explosion on a Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline killed two people and injured two others on Tuesday in Lee County, Illinois, according to the Dixon Rural fire department chief.

Kinder Morgan said a suspected third party line strike could have caused a natural gas release on a 20-inch lateral segment of its Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America’s (NGPL) system in Lee County at about 9:35 a.m. central time.

“The impacted pipeline has been isolated and the area has been secured with local road closures,” the company said.

Earlier, local media reported Kinder Morgan shut a natural gas pipeline due to an explosion in Northern Illinois after it was struck by farming equipment.

NGPL, which transports natural gas into the Chicago market, has about 9,200 miles of pipeline, and 288 billion cubic feet of working gas storage, according to a company website.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Arpan Varghese; editing by G Crosse & Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
