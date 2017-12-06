FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natgas release at Northern Illinois occurred on a segment of NGPL: Kinder Morgan
#Commodities
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / in 2 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan said on Tuesday that a suspected third party line strike which caused a natural gas release on a segment of its Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America’s system in Lee County, Illinois.

“The impacted pipeline has been isolated and the area has been secured with local road closures,” the company said.

Earlier, local media reported Kinder Morgan shut a natural gas pipeline due to an explosion in Northern Illinois after it was struck by farming equipment.

The explosion killed two people and hospitalized two others, according to the local media report.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
