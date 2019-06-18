DCP Midstream shuts pipeline in Grady County, Oklahoma after explosion

(Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline owned and operated by DCP Midstream in Grady County, Oklahoma, was temporarily shut after an explosion on Tuesday, according to a company spokeswoman.

“The fire is out. There is no material impact on operations from this incident,” she said in an email.

One third party contractor was injured in the explosion.

The explosion was caused after an excavator digging for a new pipeline hit an existing active line, as per Bale Thompson, Director of Grady County Emergency management.