Sunoco says West Texas Gulf oil pipeline returned to service

(Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said on Thursday that the West Texas Gulf (WTG) crude pipeline returned to service on Wednesday evening.

“Due to the longer-than-expected hydrotest on the West Texas Gulf pipeline, there was an impact to flows on Mid Valley pipeline,” the company said in an e-mail.

The restart timeline for the WTG crude pipeline was delayed by a day after a spill extended maintenance work on the line.

The WTG pipeline is owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, which is owned by Energy Transfer LP.

The WTG pipeline runs from Colorado City, Texas, to Longview, Texas, connecting there to the Mid-Valley long-haul pipeline system that transports crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.