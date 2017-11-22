TransCanada to cut Keystone crude pipeline deliveries: sources

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has told some customers that it will cut deliveries by 85 percent or more on its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline through month-end, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The line, which runs from Alberta, Canada, to the United States market, was shut last week after a leak in South Dakota.

Some customers have received higher cuts depending on commitment levels, one of the sources said.

A company official could not immediately be reached for comment.