TransCanada to cut Keystone crude pipeline deliveries: sources
November 22, 2017 / 2:37 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

TransCanada to cut Keystone crude pipeline deliveries: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has told some customers that it will cut deliveries by 85 percent or more on its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline through month-end, according to three sources familiar with the matter. 

The line, which runs from Alberta, Canada, to the United States market, was shut last week after a leak in South Dakota.

Some customers have received higher cuts depending on commitment levels, one of the sources said.

A company official could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
