TransCanada to cut Keystone crude pipeline deliveries: sources

(Reuters) - TransCanada Corp has told some customers that it will cut deliveries by 85 percent or more on its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline through month-end, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The line, which runs from Alberta, Canada, to the United States market, was shut last week after a leak in South Dakota.
Some customers have received higher cuts depending on commitment levels, one of the sources said.
A company official could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York; editing by Grant McCool