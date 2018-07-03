FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

ETP finds Philadelphia-area pipeline is source of gasoline leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP has found that its 12-inch, Philadelphia-area pipeline was the source of a gasoline leak discovered last month in a nearby creek, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

ETP on June 22 shut the 12-inch pipeline, in addition to an eight-inch pipeline in the area, as a precaution. The lines help carry refined products from the region’s refineries to New York Harbor and Western Pennsylvania.

The company reopened the eight-inch line on June 25, but the larger line remained shut as the company investigated.

ETP has since replaced a section of the 12-inch pipeline and returned the line to service, the company said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Susan Thomas

