ETP investigating pipelines for possible leak in Philadelphia area

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP is investigating one of its Philadelphia-area product pipelines after gasoline was discovered last week in a nearby creek, ETP said on Tuesday.

ETP on Friday shut the 12-inch pipeline, in addition to an eight-inch pipeline in the area, as a precaution. The lines help carry refined products from the region’s refineries to New York Harbor and Western Pennsylvania.

The company reopened the eight-inch line on Monday, but the larger line remained shut.

“We have determined that the source of the petroleum products identified in the area is not our 8-inch line,” Lisa Dillinger, an ETP spokeswoman, said in an email to Reuters. “The integrity of that line was verified and has been returned to service.”

The investigation has shifted to the 12-inch line, she added.

Deliveries from Point Breeze in Philadelphia to Montello, Pennsylvania, may be affected, the company said in a customer notice seen by Reuters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an emergency permit to ETP to excavate ground around the lines in the area, a DEP spokesman said on Monday.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is investigating the source of the leak, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.