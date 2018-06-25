FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ETP to keep Philadelphia area product pipelines shut for at least a week: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP will keep two Philadelphia area pipelines shut for at least a week, according to a source familiar with operations of the lines that help carry refined products from the region’s refineries to the New York Harbor and Western Pennsylvania.

The two lines, 8-inch and 12-inch in size, were shut on Friday as a precaution after gasoline was discovered in a creek outside of Philadelphia. ETP said on Friday it was still trying to determine whether the leak came from its pipelines, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The source of the leak has not been identified, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which said it is investigating.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

