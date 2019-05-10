NAmerico Energy plans Gulf Coast refined products line

Denver (Reuters) - Privately held NAmerico Energy Holdings will launch an open season this week to secure shippers for a refined products pipeline that will run from the refinery complex at Corpus Christi to Brownsville, Texas, the company said on Thursday.

The pipeline will have capacity of at least 50,000 barrels per day and cost roughly $150 million, a source familiar with the matter said. The system, named the Liquidos Norte Pipeline, is expected to begin operations in October 2020 and will move gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel.

Corpus Christi has emerged as a top U.S. energy hub where companies are racing to build storage and export terminals to handle a surge of oil from U.S. shale production. Brownsville, which is about 160 miles (257 km) south of Corpus Christi, provides access to markets in Mexico and is also being targeted for new export and storage projects.

NAmerico Partners in 2017 said it would build a natural gas pipeline from West Texas to the Gulf Coast.