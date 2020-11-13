Michigan governor files lawsuit to terminate Enbridge Line 5 easement

FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the flooding along the Tittabawassee River, after several dams breached, in downtown Midland, Michigan, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer informed Enbridge on Friday that it is terminating the easement that allows the Canadian pipeline company to operate its Line 5 pipelines below the Straits of Mackinac.

The legal notice filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel cites Enbridge’s “violation of the public trust doctrine” and noncompliance with easement conditions as reasons for the revocation.

The termination requires the pipeline to be shut down 180 days from now, on May 12, 2021.