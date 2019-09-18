Police across Europe raid illegal streaming service platforms

MILAN (Reuters) - Police forces across Europe are carrying out raids against illegal video streaming service platforms, the Italian postal police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coordinated by European Union agencies Europol and Eurojust, the raids are taking place in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Greece and Bulgaria, in a joint effort to curb an illegal market that threatens media groups’ subscription businesses such as pay-TV and video-on-demand.

The Italian postal police said it had located hubs across Europe that had pirated and illegally distributed pay-TV content through web-streaming platforms.

In a separate statement, the Italian tax police said it had shut down an illegal platform, dubbed Xtream Codes, which had more than 700,000 users.