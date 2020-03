FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brembo is seen at its headquarters in Bergamo, Italy October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian premium brake manufacturer Brembo (BRBI.MI) said on Tuesday it held 2.43% of tyre maker Pirelli after deciding to buy a stake with “a non-speculative, long-term approach.”

Brembo said the stake was held both directly and indirectly, through its Nuova FourB parent company.