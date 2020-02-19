Italian tiremaker Pirelli maps route to margin growth

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 27, 2019 General view of Pirelli tyres REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tiremaker Pirelli (PIRC.MI) will focus on its premium products and cost-cutting measures to drive a gradual increase in core profit margins over the next two years.

Announcing its strategic plan after reporting annual results on Wednesday, the group said its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) would rise to between 18% and 19% through 2022, up from 17.2% last year.

A company supplied poll of analysts last week forecast margins to remain broadly unchanged until 2021 at least.

Pirelli’s Milan-listed shares were up 4% by 1100 GMT.

The manufacturer of tires for Formula One racing teams and premium carmakers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi said operations have been suspended in two of the group’s three factories in China after the coronavirus outbreak and the other plant was operating at a reduced pace.

Pirelli estimated this would cut adjusted core profit by about 30 million euros in the first quarter.

Adjusted EBIT fell 3.9% last year to 917.3 million euros ($991 million), in line with expectations.

The company said it plans to cut 510 million euros in costs over the next three years while capital expenditure is expected to drop to 900 million euros from 1.3 billion euros in the previous three-year period.