Italy's Pirelli first-quarter operating profit drops 36% due to virus

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tyre-maker Pirelli (PIRC.MI) said on Wednesday its operating profit fell 36% in the first quarter of the year as the global industry had been hit hard by the COVID-19 emergency and by consequent lockdown measures.

Production suffered significant disruption as operations were suspended in different countries to protect workers’ health and as a consequence of the marked fall in demand, the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer of tyres for Formula One racing teams and high-end carmakers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at 141.1 million euros ($153 million) in the first three months of the year.

That was however above a company-provided market consensus of 128 million euros.

The adjusted EBIT margin was down to 13.4% from 16.7% a year earlier, with the company saying the impact of the coronavirus crisis had been contained by measures taken by the group to improve efficiency and cut costs.

Pirelli confirmed its revised full-year 2020 targets released on April 3, when its scrapped a planned dividend on 2019 results and said its adjusted EBIT margin would come between 14% and 15% this year, versus a previous guidance of around 17%.

The company said net cash flows in the quarter were negative to the tune of 753.5 million euros, broadly in line with a 712.9 million euro cash burn in the same period of last year.

Liquidity amounted to 2.1 billion euros as of March 31, allowing Pirelli to cover its financial debts for about three years, it said.

Expected positive effects on costs this year of a new business plan Pirelli released in February are now estimated around 160 million euros, down form an initial forecast of 180 million euros.

Pirelli has said it would revise its business plan to 2022 in the fourth quarter of the year.