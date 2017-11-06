FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli says nine-month adjusted operating profit up nearly 10 percent
November 6, 2017 / 10:00 AM / in 37 minutes

Pirelli says nine-month adjusted operating profit up nearly 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli (PIRC.MI) on Monday reported a 9.7 percent rise in nine-month adjusted operating profit before charges and start-up costs, helped by strong demand for high-margin premium tyres.

A Pirelli's logo is pictured at its headquaters in Milan, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Revenue in the period was up 9 percent to 4.04 billion euros ($4.7 billion), with the high value segment accounting for 58 percent of total sales.

The maker of tyres for Formula One racing teams and premium automakers said adjusted operating profit before non-recurring and restructuring charges and start-up costs is expected to be around 930 million euros in the whole of 2017, up from 844 million euros a year earlier.

The group re-listed on the Milan bourse last month, two years after it was taken over by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
