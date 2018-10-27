FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2018 / 7:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Pittsburgh shooting wicked act of mass murder, anti-Semitism must be confronted

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the shooting in Pittsburgh, under the wing of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., before traveling to Indiana and Illinois, October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday a wicked act of mass murder and pure evil and called on Americans to rise above hate and move past divisions.

Trump said at the start of a speech to the Future Farmers of America youth organization in Indianapolis that anti-Semitism “must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears.”

(This story corrects second paragraph to say that Trump was speaking to youth organization, not campaign rally)

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Tim Gardner, Yeganeh Torbati and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

