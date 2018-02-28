FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Sports News
February 28, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's sponsor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s Pizza Hut on Wednesday said it will be the new official pizza sponsor of the National Football League, after Papa John’s International Inc ended an eight-year relationship.

Pizza Hut’s multi-year partnership will begin during the 2018 NFL Draft near its global headquarters in Dallas, Pizza Hut said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Papa John’s Chief Executive Officer John Schnatter, 56, who founded the company in 1984, came under fire in November after he criticized the NFL’s leadership over national anthem protests by players.

Papa John’s shares were down about 6 percent in premarket trading. Yum Brands’ shares were unchanged.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.