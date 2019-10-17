PJ Solomon hires Barclays' Valenti as new telecom head

NEW YORK (Reuters) - PJ Solomon has hired Joseph Valenti as managing director to head up the financial advisory firm’s new telecommunications group, it said on Thursday.

“Over the past three years, we have expanded our franchise from a retail and media-focused investment bank to one that now serves clients across eight industry verticals,” Chief Executive Marc Cooper said in a statement announcing the hire.

Valenti joins PJ Solomon from Barclays Capital, where he was head of Americas telecom.