Former CII head Bertsch joins PJT Camberview's Advisory Council

BOSTON (Reuters) - Ken Bertsch, who spent four years pressing large investors’ concerns as the head of trade group Council of Institutional Investors, is reuniting with former colleagues as a member of PJT Camberview’s Advisory Council.

“Ken is one of the most trusted and knowledgeable individuals in the corporate governance community,” Abe Friedman, partner and head of PJT Camberview, told clients on Thursday. Reuters saw a copy of the memo announcing the move.

Bertsch, 64, spent two years at CamberView Partners, the predecessor to PJT Camberview, and will now offer insight to team members advising the firm’s clients on a range of hot button topics from proxy voting to boardroom diversity.

He retired as the Council of Institutional Investors’ executive director in August and was succeeded by Amy Borrus, who had been his deputy.

Bertsch, a trained lawyer, spent his career in the governance world, having previously worked as the CEO of the Society for Corporate Governance and head of governance at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He also worked at Moody’s Investors Service and TIAA-CREF.