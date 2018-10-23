PJT Partners hires Sheehan as adviser, CalSTRS names governance head

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leading corporate governance expert Anne Sheehan is joining boutique investment bank PJT Partners as an adviser, the firm’s PJT CamberView unit announced on Tuesday.

Sheehan for 10 years oversaw company engagements and proxy voting, weighing in on topics ranging from income inequality to boardroom diversity, as director of corporate governance at the California State Teachers Retirement System. Her team managed a $4.1 billion portfolio.

She retired at the end of March.

Also on Tuesday, CalSTRS, which oversees $229 billion, said it had hired Sheehan’s replacement.

“Anne Sheehan is one of the leading voices of corporate governance and we are excited to have her join our team as a Senior Advisor,” said Abe M. Friedman, who heads PJT CamberView.

Two months ago PJT bought CamberView, which was founded by Friedman six years ago. The two joined forces at a time when more corporations are being pressured by investors to perform better and want help to defend against so-called activist investors, who often demand changes ranging from sale processes to share buybacks.

CalSTRS, Sheehan’s old employer, said that Kirsty Jenkinson, who headed Wespath Benefits and Investments’ environmental, social, governance integration, corporate engagement, portfolio screening and proxy voting activities unit, had been hired director of corporate governance. She will replace Sheehan and start at CalSTRS in January 2019.