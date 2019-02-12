Poland's anti-corruption agency detains former PKN Orlen CEO, two ex-directors

WARSAW (Reuters) - A former chief executive of Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen and two ex-directors of the state-run company were detained on Tuesday on mismanagement charges by the country’s CBA anti-corruption agency, the CBA said.

The three former PKN employees included ex-CEO Jacek K., the prosecutor’s office said. He cannot be fully named under Polish law.

The three have been detained in Warsaw and will be taken to the prosecutor’s office in Lodz, central Poland.

“PKN lost millions of zlotys,” a CBA spokesman said, but declined to elaborate.

The prosecutor’s office said the three former PKN managers were suspected of large scale mismanagement against the company’s interests.

PKN said in a statement that it was cooperating with “appropriate institutions”.

Several former and incumbent executives at state-run companies and public institutions have been detained in recent months, including the head of financial market regulator KNF Marek Chrzanowski and Pawel Olechnowicz, former CEO of Lotos, PKN’s smaller rival.

Chrzanowski and Olechnowicz have both been released pending further investigation.